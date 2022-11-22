BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. There is no suspect information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.

