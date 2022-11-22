Nicondra: Clouds today. Looking ahead to rain on the Holiday.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly cloudy, but slightly less chilly as we dive into Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the 50s most of the day, peaking in the low to middle 60s in the afternoon. Increasing moisture could lead to a sprinkle on the windshield, but we remain mostly dry. Wednesday a bit more sun around, but we’ll be watching closely how the next weather system approaches. A front will push in during the day on Thanksgiving. Right now it looks like the morning will stay mostly dry with a better chance for rain later in the day. It’s possible the system will be slow enough that storms hold off until quite late and bring in most of the rain more so on Friday. Temperatures will be warmer starting Wednesday with highs near 70 each day until the front moves through.

