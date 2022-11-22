BBB Accredited Business
No. 15 LSU improves to 5-0 with win over Northwestern State

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU Lady Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - No. 15 LSU (5-0) defeated Northwestern State (1-3) on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers scored 100 points for the fifth game in a row and cruised past the Lady Demons in a 100-45 victory in the PMAC.

With LSU’s fifth consecutive 100-point game, it was believed that LSU had tied the NCAA DI record for consecutive 100-point games. It was fact checked and confirmed though after the game, the Louisiana Tech team that Kim Mulkey played on in 1981-82 scored 100+ in six straight games during the first season the NCAA sponsored women’s basketball. Mulkey and the Lady Techsters went on to win the first ever NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship.

The Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season as they head to the Bimini, Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Goombay Splash where they will face George Mason and UAB. LSU will kick things off in Bimini on Thanksgiving at 1 p.m. CT against George Mason on FloHoops.

Freshman Flau’jae Johnson led the Tigers as she scored a career-high 27 points in her first ever double-double, adding 10 rebounds. Johnson made an impact all over the court as she also led the Tigers in assists (5) and steals (6).

Angel Reese scored 23 points and had a career-high 19 rebounds in her fifth straight double-double through five games this season. She has had at least 15 rebounds in each of the past four games.

