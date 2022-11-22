BBB Accredited Business
Two long-time acquaintances die in apparent murder-suicide, officials say

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two long-time acquaintances who officials say died in an apparent murder-suicide.
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DENHAM SPRINGS La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two long-time acquaintances who officials say died in an apparent murder-suicide.

Officials identified the victims as Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74.

According to LPSO, deputies responded to Acadiana Avenue in Denham Springs around 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to find two people unresponsive.

“Our investigation revealed the female suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso while the male had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper extremities,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

The sheriff says detectives are still investigating to find out what led up to this incident, but they have learned Blue and Altazin argued earlier in the evening.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

