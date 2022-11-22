Warming trend begins; still watching for a storms late week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has been awhile since we’ve seen a 70 degree day but now we’re only about 24 hours away from that warmer weather.

Once again today, expect clouds as we just can’t break this off/on cloudy pattern we’ve been dealing with as of late. Highs will trend warmer for your Tuesday but still not above-normal. Expect most spots to top out in the low to middle 60s with a small chance for a sprinkle or shower.

Sunny skies are set to return on Wednesday and with that will come a return of the 70s. In fact, the rest of the week will bring a warmer and more humid pattern but also at times, a stormy one. Rain chances ramp up the second half of Thanksgiving and continue through Black Friday before eventually settling down early Saturday. A slow moving storm system crossing the state will lead to the storm activity but timing is everything in regards to holiday weather. Right now, plan on having an indoor option for outdoor events Thanksgiving Day and again on Black Friday.

This weather moves away by Sunday leading us into a sunny and nice stretch of weather, warmer too!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.