Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East; man injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said.

The 39-year-old victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.

New Orleans EMS personnel responded, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man who was pushing the woman’s wheelchair on the westbound side of the service road also was struck from behind, but sustained only minor injuries and refused treatment, the NOPD said. Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a black sedan of unknown make and model.

A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday (Nov. 21) in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East. (Google Maps)

The victim killed Monday is the second woman to be killed by a hit-and-run driver in New Orleans in the past two days.

The NOPD said a 33-year-old woman was struck Sunday morning, a couple minutes after midnight, after she tripped coming off a median and fell onto Canal Street near South Liberty Street. Police said that victim was hit by a light-colored sedan that fled the scene. That woman died from her injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.