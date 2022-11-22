BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman accused of shooting at a car with children inside during fight fueled by social media

McKee was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
McKee was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder after she allegedly fired shots at a vehicle occupied by minors during a fight fueled by a social media post.

According to arrest records, on Nov. 17 around 9 p.m., homicide detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting after reports of a physical altercation that led to shots being fired.

Deputies were told there were no reported injuries in the incident.

During the investigation, a victim told detectives Whitney McKee, 30, arrived in the parking lot of the victim’s place of employment driving a white Mercedes SUV.

Arrest records say McKee aggressively got out of her car and started arguing with the victim about a post on social media. During the argument, McKee allegedly “viciously attacked and beat her.”

McKee reportedly returned to her car to get a gun and started hitting the windows of the occupied vehicle with the gun. Arrest documents show that’s when she shot at the vehicle.

A 5-year-old and a 12-year-old were in the back seat of the car at the time.

Deputies report the woman had numerous injuries to her face and neck.

Detectives investigating the scene found a shell casing and a live round.

There were also damages to the car that showed it had been hit by a gun.

McKee was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She is also facing one count of simple criminal damage to property and one count of simple battery.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

generic graphic
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
From left, Melissa Cheng, former priest Travis Clark and Mindy Dixon each have pleaded guilty...
Ex-Catholic priest caught making sex tape on Pearl River church altar pleads guilty to felony obscenity
This trailer stolen Halloween night from an Algiers church parking lot was so new the Knights...
Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston has lost two brothers to suicide.
Louisiana woman paralyzed after suicide attempt shares warning signs of mental health struggles