8-year-old boy killed in New Orleans shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile male was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according to New Orleans police.

The NOPD says the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Second Street in the Hoffman Triangle area of New Orleans.

New Orleans EMS says the 8-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a press conference just before 1 p.m., NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said it is unknown if the shooting was accidental, self-inflicted, or intentional. He said there are several people from inside the house that are detained for questioning.

Details are limited at this time.

