Bruce: Thanksgiving stays mostly dry through 1pm then turns wetter by late afternoon and evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The sunny skies of today will turn cloudy overnight as rain chances increase late day on Thanksgiving.

Bruce: Thanksgiving snapshot during the 1pm-3pm time frame. It looks mostly dry through noon to 1pm, Then by 1-4pm (40% covearge) spotty showers move in from the south. After 5pm into the overnight rain chances ramp up to 60-70%. Plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/iYHcdXHcf4 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 23, 2022

A slow moving low pressure system will bring in rain on Thanksgiving day. Most of the morning should be cloudy, but mostly dry with heavier showers likely late into afternoon and evening after 3-4pm. The Weather Prediction Center places the entire area under a level 2 slight risk for excessive rainfall both Thursday and Friday meaning it’s possible to see some street flooding and ponding with the rain. Showers will linger into Friday and another line of storms is likely Saturday before the slow moving upper low clears the region from West to East. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. Behind the front highs will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will salvage Sunday with clearing skies with mild temperatures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.