BRPD: Father shot, killed by son after argument

Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son.

Police say Ronnie Carter, 64, was shot and killed by his son, Adam Carter, 21 on Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr., near S. Harrells Ferry Road.

Adam allegedly shot Ronnie after having an argument, authorities added.

Adam Carter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for manslaughter.

