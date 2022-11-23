BRPD: Father shot, killed by son after argument

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son.

Police say Ronnie Carter, 64, was shot and killed by his son, Adam Carter, 21 on Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr., near S. Harrells Ferry Road.

Adam allegedly shot Ronnie after having an argument, authorities added.

Adam Carter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for manslaughter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.