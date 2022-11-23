FFF: Possible landing spots for Sean Payton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We breakdown some possible coaching spots for Sean Payton, a missed opportunity for U.S.A. at the World Cup, and a stop in Gretna for some fried chicken.

FOOTBALL

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is doing a solid job working for FOX Sports, but it won’t last long. He has a shot to get back in the coaching game in 2023.

Two possible landing spots, the Chargers and the Cardinals.

Both are locales Payton would be happy to live in, Phoenix and Los Angeles. Both squads also possess young, dynamic quarterbacks.

The better situation is with L.A. Justin Herbert holds way more upside than Kyler Murray. Defensively, Chargers also hold the edge.

I honestly think it’s only a matter of time before Kliff Kingsbury and Brandon Staley are out. Both of the teams have underperformed under their direction this season.

Payton back in the coaching fold is also great news for the Saints. The team could get a first-round pick as compensation for Payton getting back in the NFL. Payton is under contract, so the Saints will get something in return if he’s back.

The Black and Gold can also package that pick, their second-round pick, and get into the top-10 for a future quarterback.

FÚTBOL

The United States Men’s National Team blew a golden opportunity to get three points in their match against Wales. They owned a dominant 1-0 advantage in their World Cup opener, but tossed it away in the second half.

All the pressing, imagination of the first 45 minutes, disappeared in the final 45. If you’re going full-throttle in the first half, you’ll need to substitute early in the second half.

U.S.A. players lost steam in the second, and it showed throughout. Wales finally got the equalizer on a Gareth Bale penalty kick, which means only 1-point for the United States.

Now they’re an underdog against England, and might have to crush Iran next week to get past the group stages.

FOOD

My endless quest to find new restaurants brought me to Gretna for Cafe 615. It’s called “The home of Da Wabbitt.”

First off, it’s a big space. Nice size bar, and a sprawling dining area.

I started off with the crawfish queso. It was the first time I had the dish, but it won’t be the last. It was a solid starter.

I heard the fried chicken was fantastic, and I have to agree with that assessment.

Next time, I’m hitting the muffuletta, which they proclaim is “Gretna’s finest.” Also, the sloppy roast beef sounded quite intriguing.

The wait staff was top-notch, and the atmosphere was vibrant on my Friday night visit.

It’s no doubt worth the trip to Gretna for Cafe 615.

