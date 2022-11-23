BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Traditional music

By Dave McNamara
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - Students at one Louisiana university are able to study Cajun fiddle, the accordion and even learn how to sing Cajun French songs -- and get a degree in it. It’s called “traditional music,” and you can hear it as you walk down the hall at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Heart of Louisiana: Traditional music
