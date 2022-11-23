LHSAA football state quarterfinals kickoff on Friday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve hit the quarterfinal edition of the LHSAA football state playoffs. With a visit to the Caesars Superdome right around the corner, the matchups only get bigger.
Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies hosts U-High on Friday night.
The Catholic League has three schools left: Brother Martin, John Curtis, and Karr.
You can catch all the highlights on Friday night at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.
Here’s a full listing of games involving schools in the FOX 8 viewing area:
Division I Select:
8. Carencro at 1. Warren Easton
5. Northwood at 13. Brother Martin
6. Byrd at 3. John Curtis
7. Karr at 2. Catholic
Division II Select
5. John F. Kennedy at 4. E.D. White
6. Lafayette Christian at 3. De La Salle
7. Shaw at 2. Teurlings Catholic
Division III Select
8. U-High at 1. Newman
2. St. Charles Catholic at 10. Parkview Baptist
Division IV Select
5. St. Mary’s at 4. St. Martin’s
Division I Non-Select
3. Destrehan at 11. East St. John
Division II Non-Select
6. Lutcher at 14. Lakeshore
Division III Non-Select
4. St. James at 5. Avoyelles
18. Berwick at 7. Amite
Division IV Non-Select
8. Oak Grove at 1. Kentwood
