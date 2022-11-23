BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LHSAA football state quarterfinals kickoff on Friday

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve hit the quarterfinal edition of the LHSAA football state playoffs. With a visit to the Caesars Superdome right around the corner, the matchups only get bigger.

Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies hosts U-High on Friday night.

The Catholic League has three schools left: Brother Martin, John Curtis, and Karr.

You can catch all the highlights on Friday night at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

Here’s a full listing of games involving schools in the FOX 8 viewing area:

Division I Select:

8. Carencro at 1. Warren Easton

5. Northwood at 13. Brother Martin

6. Byrd at 3. John Curtis

7. Karr at 2. Catholic

Division II Select

5. John F. Kennedy at 4. E.D. White

6. Lafayette Christian at 3. De La Salle

7. Shaw at 2. Teurlings Catholic

Division III Select

8. U-High at 1. Newman

2. St. Charles Catholic at 10. Parkview Baptist

Division IV Select

5. St. Mary’s at 4. St. Martin’s

Division I Non-Select

3. Destrehan at 11. East St. John

Division II Non-Select

6. Lutcher at 14. Lakeshore

Division III Non-Select

4. St. James at 5. Avoyelles

18. Berwick at 7. Amite

Division IV Non-Select

8. Oak Grove at 1. Kentwood

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday

Latest News

Several North Shore teens return from Turkey as powerlifting world champions
Several North Shore teens return from Turkey as powerlifting world champions
On Monday (Nov. 14), Hammond High wide receiver and cornerback Jahiem Johnson announced via...
Tulane picks up commitment from Hammond High’s Jahiem Johnson
John Curtis sweeps a two-game series against Jesuit in 2022.
Dagan Bruno accounts for 4 TDs in Curtis’ 35-7 victory over Jesuit
Dagan Bruno accounts for 4 TD's
Div. I Select 2nd Rd. playoffs: John Curtis 35-7 Jesuit