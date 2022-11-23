LHSAA football state quarterfinals kickoff on Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve hit the quarterfinal edition of the LHSAA football state playoffs. With a visit to the Caesars Superdome right around the corner, the matchups only get bigger.

Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies hosts U-High on Friday night.

The Catholic League has three schools left: Brother Martin, John Curtis, and Karr.

You can catch all the highlights on Friday night at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

Here’s a full listing of games involving schools in the FOX 8 viewing area:

Division I Select:

8. Carencro at 1. Warren Easton

5. Northwood at 13. Brother Martin

6. Byrd at 3. John Curtis

7. Karr at 2. Catholic

Division II Select

5. John F. Kennedy at 4. E.D. White

6. Lafayette Christian at 3. De La Salle

7. Shaw at 2. Teurlings Catholic

Division III Select

8. U-High at 1. Newman

2. St. Charles Catholic at 10. Parkview Baptist

Division IV Select

5. St. Mary’s at 4. St. Martin’s

Division I Non-Select

3. Destrehan at 11. East St. John

Division II Non-Select

6. Lutcher at 14. Lakeshore

Division III Non-Select

4. St. James at 5. Avoyelles

18. Berwick at 7. Amite

Division IV Non-Select

8. Oak Grove at 1. Kentwood

