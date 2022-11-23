BBB Accredited Business
LSU moves into top 5 in latest CFP rankings

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved into the top five in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Tigers now sit at No. 5 and ride a five-game winning streak heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 26.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari talks about the win over UAB and upcoming matchup at Texas A&M.
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye talks about the win over UAB and upcoming matchup at Texas A&M.
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins talks about the win over UAB and upcoming matchup at Texas A&M.

The Tigers have been impressive since their lackluster performance against then No. 8 ranked Tennessee Volunteer team on Oct. 8.

During the winning streak, the Tigers have totaled 2,111 yards of offense for an average of 422.2 yards per game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,162 yards and has added 381 yards on the ground. Daniels has accounted for 16 total touchdowns.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU stay in the top four for the third consecutive week. Click here for full rankings.

