Nicondra: Pleasant Wednesday, but clouds and rain move in for Thanksgiving

Wet weather will linger into Saturday
Wet weather expected to move in late on Thanksgiving and stick around through Saturday.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A slow moving low pressure system will bring in rain on Thanksgiving day. Most of the morning should be cloudy, but mostly dry with heavier showers likely late into afternoon and evening. The Weather Prediction Center places the entire area under a level 2 slight risk for excessive rainfall both Thursday and Friday meaning it’s possible to see some street flooding and ponding with the rain. Showers will linger into Friday and another line of storms is likely Saturday before the slow moving upper low clears the region from West to East. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. Behind the front highs will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

