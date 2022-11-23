BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Stacie Toups, wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passes away suddenly

By Chris Finch
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stacie Toups, the wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from her husband. No cause of death has been released.

Scott was shot twice and carjacked Uptown, by a suspect police say had escaped from the troubled juvenile detention facility in Bridge City on July 17. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

He has struggled for his life: multiple surgeries, 24-hour dialysis, cardiac arrests and a ventilator, all with his wife by his side. She had become a powerful voice in the community and anti-crime advocate.

“There was something new every day that was putting his life at risk, and he managed to battle through it all,” said his wife, Stacie told FOX 8 when Scott was released from ICU in September.

“To my wonderful wife that passed away this morning with all my love. To a wonderful woman, that help me through my difficult time when I was in the hospital from a gunshot wound. She was by my side through all this. I’m sorry to see her go, so ready in life. I LOVE YOU, Stacie Toups,” Scott said in his post.

Special Grand Jury indicted Kendell Myles, 17, and Kayla Smith, 16, on Thurs., Sept. 15 on charges related to the carjacking and shooting of 59-year-old Toups. Myles was indicted for attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other charges. Smith was indicted on two armed robbery charges.

Stacie and Scott both thanked the community for the outpouring of support they have received over the past couple months.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday

Latest News

8-year-old killed in Central City shooting
8-year-old boy killed in New Orleans shooting
Southern Jaguars
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son over nose blowing
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit