Stacie Toups, wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passes away suddenly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stacie Toups, the wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from her husband. No cause of death has been released.

Scott was shot twice and carjacked Uptown, by a suspect police say had escaped from the troubled juvenile detention facility in Bridge City on July 17. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

He has struggled for his life: multiple surgeries, 24-hour dialysis, cardiac arrests and a ventilator, all with his wife by his side. She had become a powerful voice in the community and anti-crime advocate.

“There was something new every day that was putting his life at risk, and he managed to battle through it all,” said his wife, Stacie told FOX 8 when Scott was released from ICU in September.

“To my wonderful wife that passed away this morning with all my love. To a wonderful woman, that help me through my difficult time when I was in the hospital from a gunshot wound. She was by my side through all this. I’m sorry to see her go, so ready in life. I LOVE YOU, Stacie Toups,” Scott said in his post.

A Special Grand Jury indicted Kendell Myles, 17, and Kayla Smith, 16, on Thurs., Sept. 15 on charges related to the carjacking and shooting of 59-year-old Toups. Myles was indicted for attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other charges. Smith was indicted on two armed robbery charges.

Stacie and Scott both thanked the community for the outpouring of support they have received over the past couple months.

