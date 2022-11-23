BBB Accredited Business
Sunny today with storms likely into the holiday weekend

Highs will return to the 70s over the next few days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sun is finally going to return to the forecast today but unfortunately, it only sticks around a day as rain chances quickly ramp up for Thanksgiving and beyond.

Expect plenty of sun and a warmer feel to greet you on our travel/prep day before Thanksgiving. Highs will jump to the 70s by this afternoon. No rain today which is certainly great news.

Quickly overnight things will start to change as winds turn in from the Gulf and humidity levels rise. Overall, I think Thanksgiving morning and early afternoon will be fine with dry conditions around the region. The later in the day it gets on Thanksgiving, that’s when the storm chances increase. By the evening hours, storms are likely across the area with some of those being on the heavy side.

This won’t be a one day storm event, the entire system approaching the area will be a slow mover so expect storms again on Black Friday and even into Saturday morning. Heavy rains are likely with this activity and some spots could pick up a few inches of rain before all is said and done. Stay tuned to the weather while we go through the holidays the next few days.

Come the second half of Saturday and especially Sunday, the sun returns and a pleasant feel will develop behind this storm. Highs fall back a few degrees and the humidity drops by then only for it to come surging back from the Gulf early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Nov. 22
Bruce: Dry Wednesday as clouds and rain increase Thanksgiving afternoon into Black Friday
Nicondra: Clouds today. Looking ahead to rain on the Holiday.
Warming trend begins; still watching for a storms late week