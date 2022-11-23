Thanksgiving dinner costs more this year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thanksgiving eve, many people hit grocery stores.

Ryan Honor was picking up food for his family’s get-together on Thursday.

“We’re going to kind of do like a potluck style, so going to make some green bean casserole, a nice little cheesecake and enjoy the holidays with the family,” said Honor.

Ralph Dicosola loaded plenty of groceries onto his pickup truck. He is not oblivious to the higher food prices.

“It’s more expensive than it has been that’s for sure,” said Dicosola.

According to a Farm Bureau survey published this month the average cost of the classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is $64.05, that’s 20% higher compared to 2021. The average cost was even lower in 2020 at $46.90.

Shoppers like Collette Carter said this Thanksgiving she cut back given inflation. “It was definitely more expensive this year, but we definitely had to cut a few things out but we’re making it work. It’s about being together and being thankful anyway, so I’m just thankful I was able to do something but definitely walking out with one of the tinier carts, definitely,” said Carter.

She is not alone in trimming her shopping list.

“A little bit but not much because we’ve got family coming over and all of that, so,” Discosola.

But for some shoppers, the food prices were not as off-putting.

“Not too bad; I definitely see an increase in pricing, but I got everything I needed and that’s pretty good for last-minute shopping,” said Honor.

Higher labor and transportation costs as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine are said to be contributing to higher food costs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.