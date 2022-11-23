Two Midwestern 13-year-olds arrested for bomb threats made to Kenner school, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two young teens -- one living in Michigan and the other in Illinois -- were arrested and will be extradited to Jefferson Parish to face allegations that they made a series of bomb threats earlier this month to Kenner Discovery School, police said Tuesday (Nov. 22).

Because of their age -- both are 13 -- the names of the suspects were not disclosed.

The threats prompted an evacuation of the school and a four-hour investigation on Nov. 3. Another threat on Nov. 8, when the school was closed but being utilized as a polling station, forced voters to be redirected to an alternate location to cast ballots. A third bomb threat was received by the school on Nov. 13.

Kenner Police said they were able to determine the identities of the two youth involved after the second threat on Election Day.

13-year-old from ‘out of state’ accused of calling in Election Day bomb threat in Kenner

Capt. Michael Cunningham, spokesman for Kenner Police, said the 13-year-olds were communicating and coordinating their threats together, and not for the first time. Cunningham said Kenner detectives coordinated with law enforcement agencies in Michigan and Illinois to develop evidence against the teens.

“The outside law enforcement agencies were familiar with both juveniles from previous bomb threat investigations that they have conducted,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the teens have been booked with making bomb threats and false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.