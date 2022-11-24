Arch Manning’s legendary career at Newman is coming to a close

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “The concertmaster role is one of the most vital roles in the orchestra. Not only do they serve as one of the musical leaders of their section, but the entire orchestra as a whole. Everyone is watching them,” said Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Executive Director Anwar Nasir.

For Arch Manning, the road to a gridiron concertmaster started at a young age. He possessed the raw skills, but the question was, could he live up to the legacy of his name.

“One in a hundreds make it to be a concertmaster in an orchestra. It takes a special individual to make it to that level,” said Nasir.

Arch quickly proved, he was the future maestro of the Manning family.

In 2017, at Isidore Newman, a quarterback prodigy was born as Manning conducted a virtuoso passing performance, leading his Greenies to a middle school title.

Fans at the game got their first glimpse, but for those close to Arch, they knew this day was coming.

“I’ve been training young kids for a long time, all the way up. You see hundreds of kids, so you kind of know when you see one further ahead, and Arch was further ahead,” said Arch’s QB coach David Morris.

“I talked to Eli, Eli and I are close friends. I never really told Eli how good I thought he was, because I didn’t want to over exaggerate it, but the kid was really, really good.”

Flash forward to high school, and Arch pulled off a feat neither of his superstar uncles could, starting quarterback on opening day as a freshman.

The young QB quickly thrived in that spotlight, sporting his legendary grandfather’s name.

“I purposely didn’t name Cooper, Peyton, or Eli, Archie. I was the quarterback here in town. I didn’t want them to deal with any pressure there. I think there’s a lot of pressure on Arch,” said Saints legendary quarterback Archie Manning.

“Arch is a sweet kid, he’s a humble kid, so he kind of deals with it. My daddy used to have a saying, ‘take care of your business.’ For a long time I wasn’t sure what that meant. For a long time I thought that meant to behave. Do the right thing, make good decisions. I’m really proud of the way Arch, there’s a lot thrown at him, the way he’s taken care of his business.”

A month ago at Pearl River, Arch handled his business in record-breaking fashion, outshining his uncles once again. This time breaking Peyton’s career touchdown passing record at Newman, and Eli’s career passing yards mark.

“Obviously I look up to them, they paved the way for me, both Peyton and Eli. they congratulated me, it was all fun and games. I think they’re proud of me,” said Arch Manning.

“I was excited. I got word that it was going to happen that week. Nelson Stewart, his coach, he sent me a text that your nephew is going to break your record and Peyton’s record. If one of your records is going to get broken, you rather it be your nephew. So maybe they’ll put manning up there, so you don’t know who will have the record (smiling),” said Eli Manning.

Now it’s time for the next step. In two months, Arch heads to the Lone Star State to suit up for the University of Texas.

But that decision to become a Longhorn wasn’t easy. The highly sought after recruit was targeted by all the blue-blood programs including Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson.

“It’s like he told me, he calls me “Red”. He said Red, ‘you can’t pick but one, I can’t pick but one.’ He did a great job. He had some great options. He had some great choices there. I’m sure it wasn’t easy, but i think he thought it out,” said Archie.

“It’s his call. We certainly didn’t push this. He’s ready to get up there, and figure out college. I don’t think he knows what he’s getting into, typically. We’re like son your going to college. This just isn’t lifting, running, and throwing, this is the real deal,” said his father, Cooper Manning.

Uncles Peyton and Eli were both chosen No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. The questions will come in the future. Can he make it a trio of No. 1 picks for the Manning family.

“I think it’s kind of dangerous to start comparing a senior in high school to anybody that’s had a lot of success later on. I do know that Arch loves football. I think he’ll do the work, he’ll study, he’ll put in the time to do as best as he can. I’m not worried about him missing practice, slacking off. He’s committed to the craft. I’m excited for him to take it to the next level, and see how he does. We’ll be there every step of the way.

“He’s going to Texas. Hey go earn the starting job, and be the starting quarterback. Go figure out how to win games. Eventually Texas will be in the SEC, go win an SEC championship. Those are the goals. If there’s an opportunity to go play professionally, that’ll work out. I’ll continue to root for that journey as well.

For Arch, college and pro football will have to wait. There’s one goal left to achieve at Newman, win a state title.

“Yeah, I’m trying to stay in the moment, and not think ahead. I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and soaking up every last bit of it,” said Arch.

