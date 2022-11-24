BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes

Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November.
Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November.(University of Virginia)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A video shared to social media shows Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins tearfully embracing several student-athletes at the University of Virginia (UVA). Hollins’ mother posted a link containing the UVA-branded video early Thanksgiving morning. She captioned the post “faithfulness” along with the hashtags favor, 7strong, blessed, and faith.

Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November. Three of his teammates on the university’s football team were killed. The other survivor was a student from the Houston area.

After two successful surgeries Hollins was up and walking. Ebony Hollins-Allen, Mike’s sister, said it was no less than a miracle that her brother was already on the road to recovery after several grueling days in the hospital just days after being shot.

It is unclear when the video was taken, but a report from ESPN said Hollins met with his teammates the same day he was discharged from the hospital, Monday, Nov. 21.

RELATED LINKS
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
UVA shooting suspect expected to remain in jail without bond
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

Bayou Classic 2022
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic
Fox 8 Defenders: The Bellemont follow up
FOX 8 Defenders: Former JP Fire Chief calls Bellemont apartments a ticking time bomb
Neptune Pass, where the Mississippi River has cut a new channel through its east bank in...
Supporters and critics debate largest Louisiana coastal project’s $2.3 billion cost
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish