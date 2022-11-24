BBB Accredited Business
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22).

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Sibley.

The sheriff’s office was later notified of another subject being dropped off at North Oaks Medical Center with apparent gunshot wounds to the arm.

The subject, identified as 22-year-old Jywan Jones, was later taken into custody on obstruction of justice charges.

Detectives believe Jones to be the suspect in the shooting but also believe other suspects to be at large. The investigation is ongoing.

