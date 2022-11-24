BBB Accredited Business
Police search for three suspects in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old in Violet

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VIOLET, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that took place Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 23) outside a residence in Violet.

According to Sheriff Pohlmann, around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2800 block of Moss Lane in Violet. Upon arrival, officers found a male lying in the rear of a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sherrif Pohlmann said during the investigation; detectives were able to identify Cody Adams as a suspect in the shooting.

An arrest warrant for principal to second-degree murder has been issued for Adams, 21, of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet. He was last seen driving away from the scene in a 2023 blue Toyota Camry with temp tag 20263405.

Detectives are also working to identify two additional suspects with Adams during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Adams or any other information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501. Tipsters also can call the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

