Turkey Day storms move in

Rain chances through the start of the weekend
Rain this week
Rain this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thanksgiving Day will start of dry, but storms move in through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 70s. Pop up showers start to move northward across the area ahead of a storm system tracking through late Thursday and early Friday. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

The line of stronger storms will move through late Thursday night into Friday. Storms could cause street flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Black Friday starts off wet but will clear up later in the afternoon. The next chance for storms comes Saturday afternoon as another system pushes through. The end of the weekend will be drier with more sunshine.

Sunny today with storms likely into the holiday weekend