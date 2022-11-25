Bruce: Clouds and a few showers Friday with more rain and storms Saturday afternoon
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will be a day with lots of clouds and a few spotty showers. We will be in-between 2 systems as many dry hours are expected. Saturday the final and stronger system arrives early afternoon into the evening. A few downpours and isolated spots of flooding are possible.
Black Friday starts off wet early but we dry out with lots of clouds by mid morning. The next chance for storms comes Saturday afternoon as another system pushes through. The end of the weekend will be drier with more sunshine.
