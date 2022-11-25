Bruce: Clouds and a few showers Friday with more rain and storms Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will be a day with lots of clouds and a few spotty showers. We will be in-between 2 systems as many dry hours are expected. Saturday the final and stronger system arrives early afternoon into the evening. A few downpours and isolated spots of flooding are possible.

Bruce: More rain on the way as a few downpours may bring isolated 2-4" through Saturday evening. Friday will be cloudy with only a few spotty showers. Friday night into saturday night will be the biggest rain makers. Sunday turns sunny and nice pic.twitter.com/ALa5ihsBOi — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 25, 2022

Black Friday starts off wet early but we dry out with lots of clouds by mid morning. The next chance for storms comes Saturday afternoon as another system pushes through. The end of the weekend will be drier with more sunshine.

