BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

One person dead after shooting at Ocean Springs bar

Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6...
Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning.(MGN ONLINE)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting near KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.

Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd is responding to the scene and confirms one person is dead.

We don’t yet know if the shooting happened inside the bar, outside, or in the vicinity. We’re sending a reporter to the scene and working to gather more information as quickly as possible. Please visit this story for updates.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

Man rescued from water after being reported missing on Carnival ship
Man rescued from water after being reported missing on Carnival ship
Fire in Uptown displaces several residents on Thanksgiving
Several residents displaced after two-alarm fire in Uptown
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
U.S. Coast Guard finds missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Fire in Uptown displaces several residents on Thanksgiving
Fire in Uptown displaces several residents on Thanksgiving