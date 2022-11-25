One person dead after shooting at Ocean Springs bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting near KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.

Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd is responding to the scene and confirms one person is dead.

We don’t yet know if the shooting happened inside the bar, outside, or in the vicinity. We’re sending a reporter to the scene and working to gather more information as quickly as possible. Please visit this story for updates.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

