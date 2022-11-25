BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police arrest man suspected to have fatally shot Bogalusa woman in August drive-by

Aquandre Spencer, 23, was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Nov. 17 in Houston where he was...
Aquandre Spencer, 23, was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Nov. 17 in Houston where he was wanted on additional felony charges. An extradition date has not been set but he is expected to return to Bogalusa soon to face charges.(Bogalusa PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police announced last week the arrest of a Texas man who they say fatally shot 50-year-old Veronique Allen in a drive-by last August.

Aquandre Spencer, 23, was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Nov. 17 in Houston where he was wanted on additional felony charges. An extradition date has not been set but he is expected to return to Bogalusa soon to face charges.

Police say that when Spencer returns to Bogalusa that he will likely be booked for First Degree Murder, Assault by Drive-by Shooting, and Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapons.

Earlier this month, a suspected accomplice in the shooting, Christian Myers was extradited from Scarborough, Maine to Bogalusa where he was arrested on Nov. 8 for Principal to First Degree Murder, Principal to Assault by Drive-by Shooting, and Principal to Illegal Use of Weapons in the homicide of Allen on Aug. 23.

READ MORE Arrest made in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa last August

Police say that they believe Spencer and Myers are the only two suspects in the case.

READ MORE

Woman killed by stray bullet in Bogalusa drive-by shooting; mayor pleads for peace

Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say

Bogalusa gun violence continues with another man shot dead Saturday night, police say

Bogalusa police name suspect in Saturday night murder investigation

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on...
Ocean Springs man arrested after murder in bar parking lot, police say
Neptune Pass, where the Mississippi River has cut a new channel through its east bank in...
Supporters and critics debate largest Louisiana coastal project’s $2.3 billion cost
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Recovery in St. John Parish one year after Hurricane Ida
Donelon makes a pitch to international reinsurance industry leaders amid the insurance crisis