Police arrest man suspected to have fatally shot Bogalusa woman in August drive-by

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police announced last week the arrest of a Texas man who they say fatally shot 50-year-old Veronique Allen in a drive-by last August.

Aquandre Spencer, 23, was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Nov. 17 in Houston where he was wanted on additional felony charges. An extradition date has not been set but he is expected to return to Bogalusa soon to face charges.

Police say that when Spencer returns to Bogalusa that he will likely be booked for First Degree Murder, Assault by Drive-by Shooting, and Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapons.

Earlier this month, a suspected accomplice in the shooting, Christian Myers was extradited from Scarborough, Maine to Bogalusa where he was arrested on Nov. 8 for Principal to First Degree Murder, Principal to Assault by Drive-by Shooting, and Principal to Illegal Use of Weapons in the homicide of Allen on Aug. 23.

READ MORE Arrest made in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa last August

Police say that they believe Spencer and Myers are the only two suspects in the case.

READ MORE

Woman killed by stray bullet in Bogalusa drive-by shooting; mayor pleads for peace

Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say

Bogalusa gun violence continues with another man shot dead Saturday night, police say

Bogalusa police name suspect in Saturday night murder investigation

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.