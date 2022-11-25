Several residents displaced after two-alarm fire in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department says everyone in a three-story, multi-unit building in Uptown escaped a fire without injuries Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at Audubon Place around 10:45 a.m. and saw flames and smoke coming from the third-floor window.

Due to the size of the building and its proximity to other homes, 16 units were called to the scene.

The fire was under control in just over 30 minutes. The fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.