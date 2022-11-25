BBB Accredited Business
U.S. Coast Guard finds missing passenger from Carnival Valor

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UPDATE: Carnival Cruise Line says a missing passenger was rescued after being reported missing from the Carnival Valor Thursday afternoon.

A search and rescue were conducted today after a guest was reported missing on the Carnival Valor while the ship was on its way to Cozumel.

According to a Carnival spokesperson, the missing guest was with his sister at a bar on Wednesday evening and left around 11 p.m. to use the restroom.

When he did not return, his sister alerted the ship officials Thursday afternoon, and a search of the ship was conducted.

Carnival Valor retraced its route to support the search and rescue, but the ship has now been released by the U.S. Coast Guard and will continue on its way to Cozumel.

Carnival’s Care Team is providing support to the family members of the missing guest who were sailing with him and remain on board.

No further details are available at this time.

