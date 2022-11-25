The week ends clear, storms returning Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early rain clears up Friday, leaving behind cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the mid 70s.

Saturday we are monitoring another round of storms moving through in the late morning and afternoon hours. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and an isolated tornado not out of the question. The main threat will be heavy rainfall that could lead to street flooding.

Once this system moves through by Saturday evening, we will be clear the rest of the weekend.

The sun returns Sunday and we will be in the low 70s through the beginning of the work week.

Our next chance for storms will be Tuesday evening until Wednesday as another system moves in.

