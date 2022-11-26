BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Another wave of rain arrives late morning Saturday; 1-2″ widespread are likely

Bruce: Final round of rain arrives tomorrow
Bruce: Final round of rain arrives tomorrow(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tonight will be a mostly cloudy but dry night. Patchy fog returns with a little light mist. Big changes are underway tomorrow.

Saturday we are monitoring another round of storms moving through in the late morning and afternoon hours. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and an isolated tornado not out of the question. The main threat will be heavy rainfall that could lead to street flooding.

Once this system moves through by Saturday evening, we will be clear the rest of the weekend.

The sun returns Sunday and we will be in the low 70s through the beginning of the work week.

Our next chance for storms will be Tuesday evening until Wednesday as another system moves in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor

Latest News

This weekend
The week ends cloudy, storms returning Saturday
Morning weather update for Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m.
Bruce: Rain chances through Saturday night with drier skies for Sunday
Bruce: Clouds and a few showers Friday with more rain and storms Saturday afternoon
Bruce's Thursday evening weather forecast 11/24
Bruce's Thursday evening weather forecast 11/24