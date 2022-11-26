Bruce: Another wave of rain arrives late morning Saturday; 1-2″ widespread are likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tonight will be a mostly cloudy but dry night. Patchy fog returns with a little light mist. Big changes are underway tomorrow.

Saturday we are monitoring another round of storms moving through in the late morning and afternoon hours. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and an isolated tornado not out of the question. The main threat will be heavy rainfall that could lead to street flooding.

Bruce: More rain is on the way and I mean rain. As we head into the early afternoon Saturday through Saturday evening, some areas will exceed 1-2" of rain. Good news late Saturday night as rain moves east and Sunny skies return Sunday. pic.twitter.com/GcOMpVIjcz — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 26, 2022

Once this system moves through by Saturday evening, we will be clear the rest of the weekend.

The sun returns Sunday and we will be in the low 70s through the beginning of the work week.

Our next chance for storms will be Tuesday evening until Wednesday as another system moves in.

