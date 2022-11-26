Bruce: Storms on your Saturday gives way to sunny skies Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy Saturday with several thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning, the pattern will turn much better tonight as the rain and storms move out. Lows tonight will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s north and mid 50s south. Sunny skies return on Sunday with less humidity and temps near 70°.

Bruce: After a stormy Saturday, Sunday will start out much cooler with lows in the upper 40s north and lower 50s south. Sunshine returns as we dry out for a couple of days. Highs in the upper 60s with lower humidity. pic.twitter.com/BOyAOHUb1h — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 26, 2022

We stay dry through late Tuesday as another front approaches. next best rain chance will be on Wednesday. then we dry out Thursday into next weekend.

