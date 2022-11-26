BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Storms on your Saturday gives way to sunny skies Sunday

Bruce: Storms move out with sunny skies Sunday
Bruce: Storms move out with sunny skies Sunday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy Saturday with several thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning, the pattern will turn much better tonight as the rain and storms move out. Lows tonight will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s north and mid 50s south. Sunny skies return on Sunday with less humidity and temps near 70°.

We stay dry through late Tuesday as another front approaches. next best rain chance will be on Wednesday. then we dry out Thursday into next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

Damage in Lockport from the same tornadic storm that produced a tornado in Paradis.
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
Severe weather
Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening
Morning weather update for Saturday, Nov. 26
Morning weather update for Saturday, Nov. 26
Bruce's Friday evening weather forecast 11/25
Bruce's Friday evening weather forecast 11/25