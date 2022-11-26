BBB Accredited Business
Covington man struck, killed by SUV on highway near Bogalusa

Louisiana State Police said 50-year-old Ben Small of Covington was struck and killed Friday...
Louisiana State Police said 50-year-old Ben Small of Covington was struck and killed Friday night (Nov. 25) while walking on Highway 21 near Quave Road in Washington Parish.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 50-year-old Covington man was struck and killed by an SUV early Friday evening (Nov. 25) as he walked in dark clothing on a state highway in Washington Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

The victim, identified as Ben Small, was struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia shortly after 5:45 p.m.

State police said Small “was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway” of Louisiana Hwy. 21 near Quave Road, about five miles south of Bogalusa. Small was struck by the southbound vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, though properly restrained with a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized, the LSP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but authorities said toxicology samples were collected from both Small and the SUV’s driver for analysis. The driver was not arrested and police have not indicated that impairment was a factor in the fatal crash.

Police urged pedestrians to wear light-colored or reflective clothing and to avoid walking on roadways in dark areas. The LSP said pedestrians should always assume approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Police advised pedestrians to only cross roadways in well-lit areas and said that always walking while facing oncoming traffic could enhance safety.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

