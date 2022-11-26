BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power

Damage in Lockport from the same tornadic storm that produced a tornado in Paradis.
Damage in Lockport from the same tornadic storm that produced a tornado in Paradis.(Teri LeBlanc)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map.

St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of the damage reports are between Cadow Road and Bayou Gauche Road in Paradis. The Paradis Volunteer Fire Department says that there are a number of downed power lines and trees and they warn residents that they may be active.

Highway 90 West was shut down in the aftermath of the storm.

The storm’s rotation weakened after leaving the area, shifting northeast to the North Shore and South Mississippi.

At 2:15 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Bruce Katz reported on air the confirmed tornado touchdown. On the Fujita Scale, the tornado was classified as an EF1 with winds of 86 to 110 mph.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

Tyrin Truong, 23, was elected mayor of Bogalusa on Nov. 8, unseating two-term incumbent Wendy...
Bogalusa’s young mayor-elect calls for police chief to resign in wake of federal lawsuit
Louisiana State Police said 50-year-old Ben Small of Covington was struck and killed Friday...
Covington man struck, killed by SUV on highway near Bogalusa
French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to visit New Orleans next Friday (Dec. 2)....
French president Emmanuel Macron to visit New Orleans on Friday
Bayou Classic 2022
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic