BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface.

Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.

The spacecraft also snapped a selfie on Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission.

If Orion completes its trek beyond the moon and back to Earth, it will be the furthest a spacecraft intended to carry humans has ever traveled.

For now, it’s only carrying inanimate, scientific payloads.

Nasa’s Artemis program aims to eventually establish a lunar outpost to permanently host astronauts for the first time in history.

The hope is to one day pave a route to Mars.

The Artemis one mission launched on Nov. 16. The Orion capsule is expected to return to Earth on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

Video shows NYPD officers rescue a man stuck on subway tracks seconds before an incoming train...
WATCH: NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell subway tracks
Video shows NYPD officers rescue a man stuck on subway tracks seconds before an incoming train...
Officers rescue man stranded on subway tracks in NYC
NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
COOL! NASA release closest images of moon's surface
Louisiana State Police said 50-year-old Ben Small of Covington was struck and killed Friday...
Covington man struck, killed by SUV on highway near Bogalusa