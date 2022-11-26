BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Southern roars to win over Grambling in Bayou Classic

Bayou Classic 2022
Bayou Classic 2022(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Southern relied on its defense and a decent ground game to get past Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Jags (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) came away with a 34-17 win over the Tigers (3-8, 2-6 SWAC).

The Southern defense sacked Grambling quarterback Julian Calvez six times, forced two fumbles, and intercepted him once for a pick-six. The Jags rushed for 159 total yards and three touchdowns.

With the victory, Southern wins the SWAC West and will face Jackson State in the SWAC Championship game.

SCORING PLAYS:

1st Qtr:

  • Julian Calvez pass to Lyndon Rash for 4 yds for a TD (SU - 0, GSU - 7)

2nd Qtr:

  • Karl Ligon run for 2 yds for a TD (SU - 7, GSU - 7)
  • Garrett Urban 44 yd FG GOOD (SU - 7, GSU - 10)
  • Kendric Rhymes run for 5 yds for a TD (SU - 14, GSU - 10)

3rd Qtr:

  • Julian Calvez run for 1 yd for a TD (SU - 14, GSU - 17)

4th Qtr:

  • BeSean McCray run for 22 yds for a TD (SU - 21, GSU - 17)
  • Julian Calvez sacked by Derrick Williams, fumble recovered by Jordan Carter, and returned for TD (SU - 28, GSU - 17)
  • Kriston Davis intercepted Julian Calvez and returned it for a TD (SU - 34, GSU - 17)

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

Bayou Classic 2022
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) carries the ball for a touchdown as he stiff-arms...
No. 19 Tulane tops No. 24 Cincinnati, will host AAC title game Dec. 3
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU moves into top 5 in latest CFP rankings
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU gets past Akron in Cayman Island Classic semifinals