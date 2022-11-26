Southern roars to win over Grambling in Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Southern relied on its defense and a decent ground game to get past Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Jags (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) came away with a 34-17 win over the Tigers (3-8, 2-6 SWAC).

The Southern defense sacked Grambling quarterback Julian Calvez six times, forced two fumbles, and intercepted him once for a pick-six. The Jags rushed for 159 total yards and three touchdowns.

With the victory, Southern wins the SWAC West and will face Jackson State in the SWAC Championship game.

SCORING PLAYS:

1st Qtr:

Julian Calvez pass to Lyndon Rash for 4 yds for a TD (SU - 0, GSU - 7)

2nd Qtr:

Karl Ligon run for 2 yds for a TD (SU - 7, GSU - 7)

Garrett Urban 44 yd FG GOOD (SU - 7, GSU - 10)

Kendric Rhymes run for 5 yds for a TD (SU - 14, GSU - 10)

3rd Qtr:

Julian Calvez run for 1 yd for a TD (SU - 14, GSU - 17)

4th Qtr:

BeSean McCray run for 22 yds for a TD (SU - 21, GSU - 17)

Julian Calvez sacked by Derrick Williams, fumble recovered by Jordan Carter, and returned for TD (SU - 28, GSU - 17)

Kriston Davis intercepted Julian Calvez and returned it for a TD (SU - 34, GSU - 17)

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.