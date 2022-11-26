BBB Accredited Business
Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Strong storms are in the forecast for Saturday.

The beginning of the day will be humid and mild, with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Fog will persist through the morning hours.

By the afternoon, a line of storms coming from across east Texas will move into our region. Storms may be strong to severe. The main threat will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall that might cause street flooding. A tornado cannot be ruled out as well. The storms will move through quickly, clearing the area by the evening.

Sunshine will return Sunday, along with nice temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. A warming trend continues this week, with temperatures well above average in the low 80s by midweek.

