LSU falls to 11th, Tulane climbs to No. 18 in AP’s Top 25 college football poll

LSU head coach Brian Kelly looks on as his favored Tigers fall to Texas A&M on Saturday (Nov. 26), 38-23, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The shifting sands of the college football season caught up with the LSU Tigers this weekend. Their 38-23 upset loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night sent them tumbling five spots from No. 6 to No. 11 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday (Nov. 27).

Coach Brian Kelly’s Tigers (9-3) weren’t the only upset victims to freefall a few spots down in the rankings. Oregon (9-3) also dropped five spots to 15th after falling to Oregon State, 38-34. And both Notre Dame and North Carolina fell six spots in the rankings after weekend losses to USC and North Carolina State, respectively.

Tulane, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 18 in the country. The Green Wave (10-2) clinched a hosting spot for the American Athletic Conference title game next weekend by virtue of its 27-24 road victory Friday at Cincinnati.

Ohio State (11-1) fell from No. 2 to No. 5 after being routed by Michigan on Saturday, 45-23. The USC Trojans (11-1) supplanted the Buckeyes in the top four, behind unbeatens No. 1 Georgia (12-0), Michigan (12-0) and TCU (12-0).

Alabama (10-2), which lost earlier this month at LSU in a 32-21 overtime thriller, has once again surpassed the Tigers in the rankings, moving up two spots to No. 6 after whipping Auburn, 49-27.

LSU faces Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta in the SEC championship game. Tulane gets a rematch Saturday with the No. 22-ranked University of Central Florida. The Knights defeated the Green Wave, 38-31, at Yulman Stadium on Nov. 12.

