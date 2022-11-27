LSU survives against Wofford

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team pulled out a close one against Wofford in the PMAC on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Tigers (6-1) survived with a 78-75 win over the Terriers (4-3).

With :03 seconds left in the game, Wofford tried a three-pointer to tie but it was blocked by Cam Hayes to secure the victory.

Three LSU starters scored in double figures, led by Adam Miller with 26 points. KJ Williams added 15 points and five rebounds. Trae Hannibal chipped in 12 points.

LSU shot 53% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.

