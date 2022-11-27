BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU survives against Wofford

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team pulled out a close one against Wofford in the PMAC on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Tigers (6-1) survived with a 78-75 win over the Terriers (4-3).

With :03 seconds left in the game, Wofford tried a three-pointer to tie but it was blocked by Cam Hayes to secure the victory.

Three LSU starters scored in double figures, led by Adam Miller with 26 points. KJ Williams added 15 points and five rebounds. Trae Hannibal chipped in 12 points.

LSU shot 53% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit

Latest News

Morning Sports: SLU wins River Bell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
Morning Sports: SLU wins Riverbell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
Boogie Anderson scored 8 points & dished out 5 assists against Wyoming
Southeastern men’s hoops stun Wyoming with 76-72 road win
Southeastern men's basketball beats Wyoming 76-72 on the road
Southeastern men's basketball beats Wyoming 76-72 on the road
St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy