Multiple shooting incidents throughout New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 26
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating after a man was shot near New Orleans East Hospital early this morning.
Reports say it happened in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard, just before 5 p.m.
A man tells police he was walking in the area when he noticed a dark-colored vehicle driving toward him.
The unidentified suspect then opened fire, hitting the victim, who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
His current condition is unknown.
Another man was shot in the St. Claude neighborhood around 5:45 Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Louisa Street.
And in the Little Woods neighborhood, a 21-year-old man was shot in the 10,000 block of Hayne Boulevard around 7:45.
Reports say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment in a private vehicle, after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Both of their conditions are unknown.
