Multiple shooting incidents throughout New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 26

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating after a man was shot near New Orleans East Hospital early this morning.

Reports say it happened in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard, just before 5 p.m.

A man tells police he was walking in the area when he noticed a dark-colored vehicle driving toward him.

The unidentified suspect then opened fire, hitting the victim, who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

His current condition is unknown.

Another man was shot in the St. Claude neighborhood around 5:45 Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Louisa Street.

And in the Little Woods neighborhood, a 21-year-old man was shot in the 10,000 block of Hayne Boulevard around 7:45.

Reports say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment in a private vehicle, after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both of their conditions are unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.