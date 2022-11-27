No. 12 LSU powers past UAB in Bahamas

BIMINI, Bahamas (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU kept its unbeaten streak alive with a dominant performance against UAB at Gateway Christian Academy in the Bahamas on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Tigers (7-0) powered past the Blazers (4-1), 99-64.

Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson, and Angel Reese all recorded double-doubles in the win.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Carson recorded the first double-double of her career as she scored 12 points and had a career-high 12 rebounds. Reese led the team with 25 points and had 10 rebounds in her seventh straight double-double in seven games as a Tiger. Johnson, the two-time defending SEC Freshman of the Week, posted her second double-double in three games with 19 points and a career-high 13 boards.

The 7-0 Tigers will be back in the PMAC on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CT as they take on the Lions of Southeastern Louisiana.

Alexis Morris scored a season high 19 points as she found success after half time with 13 points in the last two quarters. Sa’Myah Smith was the fifth Tiger to score in double figures as she added 11 in Sunday’s win, also hauling in 7 rebounds.

