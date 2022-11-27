Power failure puts entire town of Franklinton under boil water advisory

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The entire Washington Parish town of Franklinton was placed under a boil water advisory Sunday (Nov. 27), city officials said.

A notice from Mayor Gregory Route Sr.’s office announced the order shortly after 2 p.m.

The announcement explained that a power failure early Sunday morning at the Mason Street well had caused unsafe conditions for the city’s water system. The city said details about that incident “are still being gathered,” but that the Chess Jones well was being brought online to supply the town’s water.

The boil advisory will remain in place until further notice. For updates, the city recommends following the Town of Franklinton Facebook page here.

