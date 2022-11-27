BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Southeastern survives Idaho 45-42; will face Samford in second round of FCS playoffs

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Southland Conference Champs, Southeastern, hosted their first-round game of the FCS playoffs tonight in Hammond, America.

They hosted Idaho at The Berry.

This is the third time in the last four seasons that the Lions have hosted playoff football.

And Southeastern was trailing 21 to 17 in the third quarter, and a little trickery pays off for the Lions. Cephus Johnson pitches it to Jessie Britt.. who tosses it downfield to Nick Kovacs in the endzone. Lions go up 24 to 21.

Fourth quarter, Johnson keeps it... takes it to the outside.. and just when you think the play is over... that’s when it really begins.. Johnson fights off some tackles.. and takes it into the endzone... for the score. 31 to 21 Lions.

But Idaho puts two touchdowns on the board after that.. to retake the lead.. this one was a 34-yard pass from Gevani McCoy to Hayden Hatten.. and the vandals lead 35 to 31.

This fourth quarter was a bit insane... Southeastern put up another touchdown to take the lead back.. this gives some insurance.. how about a 48-yard pick-six from Zy Alexander... it’s 45 to 35.

Idaho would add another score to cut the Lions’ lead to three.. but they miss a game-tying field goal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

Southeastern survives Idaho 45-42; will face Samford in second round of FCS playoffs
Southeastern survives Idaho 45-42; will face Samford in second round of FCS playoffs
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass against Texas A&M during the second quarter of an...
No. 5 LSU struggles in blowout loss to Texas A&M
Southern football players hoist the Bayou Classic Trophy after defeating Grambling in the...
Southern roars to win over Grambling in Bayou Classic
Bayou Classic 2022
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic