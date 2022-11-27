Sunny and dry start to the week

BBB Accredited Business
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine returns Sunday and sticks around.

The end of the weekend will be warm with temperatures in the low 70s and sunny skies. Things warm up midweek into the high 70s with sun until Tuesday evening.

Storms are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat will be wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and download the Fox 8 Weather app for up to date information and notifications.

The system will move through overnight, clearing out by later in the day Wednesday. Behind the cold front associated with this system, highs will be in the upper 50s by Thursday.

