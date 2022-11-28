BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

14-year-old injured in Biloxi shooting “alert and talking,” police say

Highland Drive
Highland Drive(Noah Noble)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An update on the Sunday night shooting that left a 14-year-old wounded: Captain Goldsworthy with the Biloxi Police tells us the teen is alert and talking.

The teen was transported to the hospital via helicopter after being shot Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials closed the road off, and the scene was active as of 9:16 p.m.

The victim was transported via AMR to a nearby dog park on Popp’s Ferry Road, where they were loaded into a helicopter to be taken to a nearby hospital.

We will work to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit

Latest News

We had the chance to sit down with one of Spoleto Festival USA’s headlining artists, Jon...
Kenner-born musician Jon Batiste to play for French President Macron in White House
Fatal shooting near University Hospital, Mid-City shooting, Slidell gas station shooting
Victim fires shots after car stolen at Slidell gas station, police say
generic graphic
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
Visitors react to five people being shot on Bourbon Street during Bayou Classic weekend
5 baleados en Bourbon Street el domingo por la mañana, dice la policía de Nueva Orleans