5-year-old shot in the hand Sunday afternoon, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD investigates an incident involving a 5-year-old girl who was shot in hand Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue when officers responded to the call at 1:41 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and local child abuse detectives were alerted.

The child’s condition is currently unknown. No other information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.