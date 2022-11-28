BBB Accredited Business
5-year-old shot in the hand Sunday afternoon, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD investigates an incident involving a 5-year-old girl who was shot in hand Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue when officers responded to the call at 1:41 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and local child abuse detectives were alerted.

The child’s condition is currently unknown. No other information is available at this time.

