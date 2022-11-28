BBB Accredited Business
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to the SEC championship game.

The Tigers struggled in a 38-23 loss to the Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The team will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on WAFB.

