Bruce: Dry to start the new week; Rain late Tuesday into Wednesday morning

Bruce: A dry start to the week. Mid-week storms move in
Bruce: A dry start to the week. Mid-week storms move in(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As we start the new week, Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday ahead of a cold front, clouds increase with a few afternoon spotty showers. Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning we will see the front move in with a line of rain and storms.. Some storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat will be wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and download the Fox 8 Weather app for up-to-date information and notifications.

The system will move through overnight, clearing out by later in the day Wednesday as temps fall into the 50s by the afternoon.. Behind the cold front associated with this system, highs will be in the upper 50s by Thursday as well.

