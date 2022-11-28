Bruce: Severe storm threat increases midday Tuesday into Wednesday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - we started off the work week on a sunny note, but that is about to change for your Tuesday.

Bruce: After a beautiful Monday, more changes on the way as a severe weather threat enters the area midday Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The highest threat is to our north. We have the potential of damaging winds, hail , heavy rain and an isolated tornado. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/k7pBuRu11E — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 28, 2022

A storm system moves in Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Severe storms are possible overnight. The main threats include gusty winds greater than 60 miles per hour, heavy flooding rainfall, large hail up to one inch and a few tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Tuesday night.

After this system move through, the associated cold front will pass through the region. Highs briefly cool down into the upper 50s Thursday with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Things rebound quickly by the end of the week, climbing above-average once again by the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.