Bruce: Severe storm threat increases midday Tuesday into Wednesday morning

Bruce: Severe weather threat returns late Tuesday
Bruce: Severe weather threat returns late Tuesday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - we started off the work week on a sunny note, but that is about to change for your Tuesday.

A storm system moves in Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Severe storms are possible overnight. The main threats include gusty winds greater than 60 miles per hour, heavy flooding rainfall, large hail up to one inch and a few tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Tuesday night.

After this system move through, the associated cold front will pass through the region. Highs briefly cool down into the upper 50s Thursday with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Things rebound quickly by the end of the week, climbing above-average once again by the weekend.

