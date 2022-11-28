BBB Accredited Business
Former FOX 8 Morning Edition anchor, Gerry Vaillancourt, passes away

Gerry Vaillancourt has passed away, the Charlotte Hornets acknowledged in a statement on Sunday.
Gerry Vaillancourt has passed away, the Charlotte Hornets acknowledged in a statement on Sunday.(Gerry Vaillancourt via Twitter)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former FOX 8 Morning Edition anchor, Gerry Vaillancourt, passed away peacefully Sunday (Nov. 27) surrounded by family.  

His daughter posted a message saying:

“Daddy died peacefully this morning, with his daughters at his side. He lived a truly amazing life and fought hard until the end. I am so grateful we were able to have a full family Thanksgiving with all the grandkids. And while it was not easy, I have some peace knowing that I was a comfort to him in his final days. Our family is devastated, but we will honor his memory by living life the way he did, with chuckles and grins, positivity and always chasing our crazy.”

After leaving FOX 8, Gerry return to Charlotte, North Carolina where he continued his work to be the longtime broadcaster for the Hornets.

He was a special guy who was always smiling and cracking a joke in the newsroom.  He was a pleasure to work with. A true professional.  He will be greatly missed

